On Signs South African Sprint Sensation Mukona “Smiley” Manavhela

Mukona “Smiley” Manavhela

Swiss sportswear brand On has added one of Africa’s brightest young athletics talents to its growing roster of elite athletes, signing South African sprint sensation Mukona “Smiley” Manavhela.

The 17-year-old, who trains under renowned coach Thabo Matebedi at Curro Hazeldean, has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in world sprinting. Manavhela announced himself on the international stage after clocking personal bests of 10.14 seconds in the 100m and 20.45 seconds in the 200m.

His breakthrough year reached new heights at the 2025 CAA African U18 & U20 Championships, where he claimed three gold medals in the 100m, 200m and medley relay events, cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s fastest rising stars.

Before finding success on the track, Manavhela focused on rugby. However, he made the bold decision to switch sports, believing athletics offered a greater opportunity to shape his own future.

“What started as a choice has turned into a passion for pushing my limits and seeing how far I can go in the sport,” he said.

The young sprinter believes On’s commitment to innovation and performance aligns with his ambitions.

Athlete Manager Silja Mühlebach said Manavhela’s talent and determination made him a natural fit for the brand.

“His journey of choosing his own path, overcoming adversity and striving for constant progress aligns perfectly with our ethos,” she said.

With his remarkable speed, strong work ethic and infectious positivity, Manavhela is widely regarded as one of the future stars of global athletics.