Government Pays US$349.52 Million Eurobond Debt Service

Government through the Bank of Ghana has successfully effected a payment of US$349,523,674.56 in respect of Eurobond debt service obligations, today, Thursday, 3rd July 2025.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance indicated that since the conclusion of Ghana’s Eurobond debt restructuring in October 2024, the Government has cumulatively serviced US$1,174.64 million in Eurobond debt .

Payments include the initial payment of US$475.60 million in October 2024, covering obligations due under the restructuring agreement, including the first post-restructuring debt service.

Also,January 2025, the government paid US$349.52 million. And now, in July 2025, a further US$349.52 million has been paid. This brings Ghana fully up to date on all scheduled Eurobond debt service.

Looking ahead to 2026, the statement added that a total debt service of US$1,409.06 million is scheduled, while indicating that it will ensure prudent debt management, and constructive engagement with external creditors.

“This timely payment reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to macroeconomic stability.

It is expected to positively influence Ghana’s credit ratings trajectory in the months ahead, as it demonstrates continued discipline in debt servicing post-restructuring.

Boost investor confidence in Ghana’s sovereign credit profile and economic recovery programme. Support foreign exchange market stability, as it has been incorporated into the Bank of Ghana’s reserves and liquidity management strategy” the statement added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke