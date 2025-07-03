Agradaa Jailed 15 Years Over Sika Gari Fraud

Nana Agradaa

Self-styled Evangelist, Patricia Asieduaa Oduro aka Nana Agradaa, has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in hard labour for defrauding by false pretences.

This stems from a 2022 charges brought against her by some members of the public after she successfully deceived them that she could double any amount of money they gave her.

Nana Agradaa was standing trial for seven offences, including charlatanic advertisement contrary to Section 137(1) of Act 29 and defrauding by false pretences in contravention of Section 131(1) of the same Act.

The court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah found her guilty of the offences and convicted her earlier this morning.

The court then ordered a pregnancy test on her pending sentencing.

The pregnancy test returned a negative result leading the court to sentence her to 15 years’ imprisonment in hard labor.

The controversial priest-turned Televangelist, according to court documents, used her Today-TV channel and other social media platforms to urge her victims to give out any amount of money which she will in return double for them.

The documents said the complainants in the case as well as over one thousand other persons came from far and near and attended the all-night service and gave out various sums of money as requested by Nana Agradaa for doubling but she failed to deliver on her promise.

