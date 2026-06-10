Trump Booed During Historic NBA Finals Appearance In New York

President Donald Trump during the event

US President Donald Trump received a mixed reception at Madison Square Garden on Monday night as he became the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game.

Boos rang out across the arena when Trump appeared on the giant jumbotron during the national anthem, with the president seen saluting as the camera focused on him. Despite the reaction, Trump later told reporters that he believed the crowd response was largely positive.

“I think it was mostly cheers. It was loud, and it was very enthusiastic,” he said after the game.

Trump attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals alongside his granddaughter, Kai Trump, and James Dolan, as well as several members of his administration. The match saw the New York Knicks fall 115-111 to the San Antonio Spurs, reducing New York’s lead in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.

The president’s visit triggered extraordinary security measures around Madison Square Garden. Roads surrounding the venue were closed, thousands of police officers were deployed, and fans faced lengthy airport-style security checks before entering the arena.

Many ticket holders reported waiting hours in queues stretching for blocks, while local businesses said the restrictions significantly reduced foot traffic on what would normally be a busy night.

Trump, a native of Queens, New York, has long had a complicated relationship with his hometown, which remains a stronghold of the Democratic Party.

The Knicks’ appearance in the Finals marks a remarkable turnaround for the franchise, which is competing in the championship series for the first time since 1999 after years of struggles.