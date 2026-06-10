FIFA Issues Public Advisory On Unauthorised World Cup Ticket Sales

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has warned football stakeholders, supporters and the general public about the activities of a company operating under the name Match Experience Hospitality in relation to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to the GFA, FIFA has raised concerns that the said company, “Match Experience Hospitality (MEH) located at F43/6 Labone Crescent, Accra” has been engaging in the promotion, advertisement, and sale of purported World Cup ticketing, hospitality, and travel packages without any official authorisation, accreditation, or endorsement from FIFA or its designated commercial partners.

FIFA’s legal representatives further clarify that the company is not an authorised ticketing or hospitality partner of FIFA and has not been granted any rights connected to the tournament’s commercial, marketing, or intellectual property framework.

The public is therefore strongly advised that any engagement or financial transaction with the said entity or related platforms is done strictly at their own risk.

The communication outlines that the activities in question may constitute ambush marketing and could potentially mislead the public, sponsors, and other stakeholders, thereby undermining the integrity of FIFA’s commercial structures.

As part of ongoing measures, FIFA has initiated steps including a petition to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for investigation into the matter, alongside public disclaimers to caution supporters.

The GFA reiterates its commitment to protecting the integrity of football operations in Ghana and ensuring that supporters are not exposed to fraudulent or unauthorised commercial activities connected to FIFA competitions.

The Association will continue to collaborate with FIFA and relevant authorities to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to address the issue and safeguard the interests of the Ghanaian football community.