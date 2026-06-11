No Yvonne Nelson Slander Will Be Tolerated – Nana Akua Warns

Nana Akua Addo and Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian model and actress, Nana Akua Addo, has reignited a 9-year-old feud she had with actress, Yvonne Nelson, on social media, and fans are not holding back.

At the recently held Ghana Movie Awards, Nana Akua Addo was honoured with the ‘Laureate’ award for her outstanding fashion at various events.

The fashion icon then took to her Instagram page to share a post on comments Yvonne Nelson made in 2017, calling out Ghanaian celebrities for focusing on “slaying” on red carpets without doing enough to improve the entertainment industry.

Nana Akua posted a screenshot of a Modern Ghana article quoting Yvonne: “Ghanaian celebrities only think of how to slay on red carpets…” She also posted side-by-side photos of Yvonne Nelson’s Ghana Movie Awards red carpet dress and her own to draw a comparison.

In her post, Nana Akua pointed out how Yvonne Nelson’s view of red carpet culture has shifted. She noted that what Yvonne once dismissed as “vanity” is now embraced as branding and economic opportunity.

“Fast forward to today, and we see the very same glamour being embraced — luxurious fashion, polished beauty, chauffeured arrivals, paparazzi moments, and intentional red-carpet presence. So, I ask: what changed?” she wrote.

She said her decision to “show up differently” was never just about dressing up. According to her, it was about creating visibility for Ghanaian fashion designers, stylists, makeup artists, photographers, creative directors, and the broader creative and tourism economy.

“The red carpet was more than appearances; it was business, branding, storytelling, economic opportunity, and job creation for young creative,” she stated.

Questioning why the value was dismissed then but embraced now, she asked: “Was it misunderstood? Was it easier to criticise someone else’s moment? Or perhaps the value simply wasn’t yet recognised?”

She added: “I walked so many could confidently run. Imagine how globally iconic Ghana’s red-carpet culture could have become if, instead of criticism, there had been collective support from the beginning.” Nana Akua ended her post with praise for Yvonne Nelson: “And yes, Yvonne, you looked beautiful. To the young creatives: stay inspired, believe in your craft, remain authentic, and dream boldly. Sometimes, the very thing people question today becomes the standard tomorrow. Keep going; one day, your efforts will be recognised.”

The comment section of the post coincidentally did not go in the favour of Nana Akua Addo as many of her fans warned her to stay off Yvonne Nelson, as November Favourite under the comment section wrote, “ No NY (Yvonne Nelson) slander will be tolerated Sis! Learn to leave things alone! It’s not necessary.”

Marchqueen wrote, “Were you even a celebrity then??? Laughing emoji abeg who knew you then???”

Sabinapatingle wrote, “Also we knew @yvonnenelsongh before we knew you. She resented fashion, style etc, long before we knew who you were.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke