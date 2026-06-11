Prez. Mahama’s Joke On SAA Plane Noise Causes Stir

President John Mahama, Veep Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (L) with the SAA plane at the backdrop

President John Dramani Mahama returned to after state visits to the UK and Belarus, where he secured deals in farm equipment and economic partnerships.

As he addressed reporters at the Accra International Airport, a South African Airways plane drowned his voice out, prompting his light-hearted remark: “That’s an occupational hazard at the airport.” Incidentally, it was South African Airways.”

The moment drew laughs from the crowd, including Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and highlighted his quick wit amid online praise from Ghanaians.

The excerpts of the video shared on social media has caused banter between a South African and Ghanaian user on X who are going at each other.

Majid Carlos, “I swear to say Mr. President wanted to throw some bomb but he kept his cool and rested his case.”

South African X User, Vimbai Mutinhiri-Ekpenyong wrote, “This Ghana vs South Africa beef is quite a Cold War-like diplomatic masterclass.”

Accais_ wrote, “The irony lol, you don’t have airways but you’re laughing at someone’s own ei.”

life of a hustle wrote, “After watching this video, I don’t think South African businesses will have their way on his watch again.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke