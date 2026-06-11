Samira Bawumia, Scanty, Ama Burland Take On GenZ Talk

Ama Burland (L), Samira Bawumia (M), Kyekyeku (R)

Former Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, joined the country’s leading influencers Ama Burland, Scanty, and actor Kyekyeku at the University of Ghana Pent Hall GenZ Talk Show.

Upon her arrival on campus, Samira Bawumia received a euphoric welcome from students spearheaded by the ‘jama’ supporters group, setting the tone for an insightful conversation.

In her conversation with the students, Samira Bawumia called on them to channel their youthful exuberance into forging better paths to achieve their goals.

“Your setback shouldn’t define you. Whatever goes wrong in your life shouldn’t define you. It doesn’t make you who you are. Who you are is who you want to be. So every step comes with its challenges, but being focused is important. Knowing what your goal is, is important,” she said.

Samira Bawumia admonish the student on the need to associate with impactful people, saying, “having the right people around you is important. Seeking the right counsel is important. So, as I say, focus, focus, focus. And whatever you’re going through right now, know that it’s just a process. It’s molding you, it’s making you better.”

She further called on them to embrace challenges that may confront them in their line of attaining their goal, “You have to go through some fire, and you have to go through challenges before you come out of the other end successful. So don’t worry about what goes wrong. As long as you have your goal, as long as you know what you want to do, you can always come back from your setbacks and do even better than before.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke