FSC reaffirms commitment to safeguard financial system

The Financial Stability Advisory Council (FSC), of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguard the country’s financial System through enhanced collaboration among member Institutions.

A statement issued by the Council Secretariat of the Bank of Ghana at the end of its 22nd council meeting by the reconstituted Advisory Council said it will focus on proactive oversight and coordinated action to ensure a stable, inclusive, and robust financial sector.

It said members of the Council at the maiden meeting, also deliberated on key issues of relevance to the promotion and sustainability of Ghana’s financial sector stability, including Progress on the rebuilding of buffers to sustain recovery of the financial sector.

“Update on ongoing initiatives to address the legacy issues within the financial sector and Strategic plans to further strengthen the work of the Council in promoting the resilience of the financial sector”. Part of the statement read

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiama who is also the chairman of the Council emphasised the importance of fostering a sound, stable and innovative financial sector that supports the real sector of the economy in promoting sustainable economic growth.

The seven-member Council also include Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (Financial Stability) Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Deputy Minister of Finance (Financial Sector) Dr. Abiba Zakariah, Acting Commissioner, National Insurance Commission, Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, Acting Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission.

The rest are Mr. Christopher Boadi-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer, National Pensions Regulatory Authority, and Mr. Galahad Alex Andoh, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation.

