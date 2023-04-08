Atuabo Gas Maintenance Works Completed

The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) has announced to all its stakeholders and the general public that it has completed the planned maintenance works at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP).

“The entire maintenance activities ended in the late hours of Wednesday 5th April ,2023 ahead of the scheduled date of completion,” a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah on Friday, April 7 said.

The statement continued that “The entire maintenance activities ended in the late hours of Wednesday 5th April, 2023 ahead of scheduled date of completion. We are currently at a flow rate of 90 mmscfd.

“The Management of Ghana Gas wishes to thank the general public for their patience and cooperation during this period.”

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had announced to the general public that due to maintenance works being carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant, gas supply for power generation had been affected.

According to the ECG, some power plants will be impacted for the next two weeks which will cause some outages for power consumers across the country.

The Energy Ministry in a statement promised that measures were in place to procure additional gas from Nigeria to deal with the impending adverse effects.

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) in a separate statement revealed that there will be a minimal interruption in power supply to some ECG customers.

The statement added that ECG will therefore issue an outage timetable by Friday, 31st March, to inform customers accordingly.

By Vincent Kubi