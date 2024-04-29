7 Perished In Road Accidents

Tragedy struck on Sunday, April 28, 2024, following a series of fatal accidents that claimed the lives of seven individuals in the Ashanti and Western Regions of the country.

In the Ashanti Region, a head-on collision at Osam Junction near Kyekyewere-Dadwen resulted in the loss of five lives.

The fatal accident involved a timber truck heading from Kumasi to Obuasi and a Ssangyong vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The collision, reportedly caused by an ill-fated overtaking maneuver by the Ssangyong vehicle, led to the deaths of five occupants of the vehicle. The deceased, comprising two women and three men, tragically lost their lives at the scene, while other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The identities of the victims are yet to be disclosed, and the bodies have been taken to the Obuasi Government Hospital, with the injured receiving medical treatment.

In a separate incident in the Western Region, a devastating motor accident claimed the lives of two individuals on Sunday afternoon around 4:30 pm at Wassa Amenfi East.

The fatal collision occurred on a section of the Dunkwa to Bogoso highway near Wassa Ntwentwena and was attributed to a fatal case of wrong overtaking.

The victims, identified as Kofi Mensah and Kwame Ogange, both in their 40s, were riding a motorbike en route from Wassa Domeabra to Wassa Nkonya when the tragedy unfolded.

Their journey was abruptly halted by a head-on collision with another motorbike, leading to their untimely deaths.

The impact threw the victims onto the road, where they succumbed to their injuries, while other passengers sustained injuries in the incident. The bodies of Kofi Mensah and Kwame Ogange have been taken to a local hospital for further investigations, with a community left mourning the loss of two beloved members.

The series of accidents serve as a stark reminder of the critical need for road safety awareness and adherence to traffic regulations to prevent further loss of lives on the country’s roads.

