You Can’t Compel Akufo-Addo To Accept Anti-LGBTQ Bill As High Court Sacks NDC Boys

President Nana Akufo Addo

In a dynamic legal battle surrounding the transmission and acceptance of the anti-LGBTQ bill sanctioned by Parliament, the High Court in Accra has made a significant ruling.

The court dismissed an application initiated by South Dayi MP, Nelson Rockson Dafeamekpor, aiming to force President Akufo-Addo to receive the bill for further deliberation.

Mr. Dafeamekpor invoked the judicial review process to wield mandamus powers, compelling Parliament to transmit the bill and mandating the President to acknowledge it within the legal parameters.

The Attorney General, in opposition to the application, advocated for its dismissal, citing concerns of the court overreaching its jurisdiction.

Presiding Judge Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku, in her verdict, pointed towards pending cases at the Supreme Court as a pivotal reason for denying the instant application.

The ongoing legal intricacies at the apex judicial body influenced the court’s decision, deeming it inappropriate to proceed with the application.

Furthermore, Mr. Dafeamekpor’s initial writ, lodged on March 25, 2024 ventured into issues regarding presidential powers under the country’s constitution. His declarations sought to offer clarity on the President’s discretion concerning bill assent and the role of Parliament in bill transmission.

Parliament’s endorsement of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill on February 28, 2024 stirred controversy due to its punitive stance towards LGBTQ activities and advocacy.

The bill proposes stringent penalties for individuals engaging in LGBTQ practices and those advocating for non-conventional sexual or gender identities.

Following the High Court’s ruling, Nii Kpakpo Somoa Addo, the legal representative for Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has hinted at an impending appeal.

The legal tussle over the bill’s fate continues to evolve, mirroring the broader societal debate on LGBTQ rights and legislative action.

As legal battles intensify and constitutional interpretations are scrutinized, the fate of the contentious anti-LGBTQ bill remains uncertain.

The intersection of law, politics, and societal norms shapes the ongoing discourse, underscoring the complexity and significance of the legal proceedings.

By Vincent Kubi