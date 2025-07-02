Black Queens Relocate To Siaïda Ahead Of Women’s AFCON

Black Queens squad

HEAD COACH of the Balck Queens, Kim Lars Björkegren has named a strong and balanced squad ahead of the upcoming TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, as Ghana eyes a historic run in the continental showpiece.

The team features a blend of experience and youthful energy, with key players in every department expected to deliver on the big stage.

In goal, Kerrie McCarthy, Cynthia Konlan Findib, and Afi Amenyeku have been trusted to provide assurance and reliability between the posts.

The defensive lineup includes seasoned campaigners such as Ernestina Abambila, Susan Ama Duah, and Portia Boakye, who are expected to bring leadership and solidity to the backline.

Midfield responsibilities will be carried by dynamic and creative players including Evelyn Badu, Grace Asantewaa, and Jennifer Cudjoe, who will be tasked with controlling the game and linking up play between defense and attack.

Leading the line will be forwards Wasima Mohammed, Sherifatu Sumaila, and Alice Kusi, all known for their sharpness in front of goal and ability to turn matches around with their attacking prowess.

With the tournament fast approaching, Coach Björkegren expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to compete at the highest level and possibly bring the trophy home.

The Black Queens, three-time runners-up in the competition, will be aiming to win their first-ever Women’s AFCON title and re-establish themselves as a dominant force in African women’s football.

Meanwhile, the have officially moved camp from Benslimane to Siaïda as they enter the final phase of preparations for the 2025 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The team wrapped up a productive two-week training program in Benslimane, where they focused on tactical drills, fitness, and team cohesion. As part of their build-up, the Black Queens engaged in three friendly matches—including a keenly contested fixture against regional rivals Nigeria—helping the coaching staff assess form and fine-tune strategies.

With pre-tournament preparations complete, attention now shifts to the main competition, which runs from Saturday, July 5 to Saturday, July 26, 2025. The Black Queens are determined to make a bold statement on the continental stage and chase their first-ever WAFCON title.

Ghana has been drawn into Group C, where they will face reigning champions South Africa, Mali, and Tanzania in what promises to be a fiercely competitive group.

BY Wletsu Ransford