Amin Lamptey Defends Outgoing GBA President

Mohammed Amin Lamptey

THE DIRECTOR of Communication of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mohammed Amin Lamptey has publicly defended outgoing president Abraham Kotei Neequaye.

In an interview with Guide Sports Xtra hosted by Ben Osei Bonsu (BOB), he who doubles as GBA board member cited the widespread neglect from colleagues and unfair treatment as contributing factors to Neequaye’s resignation.

He revealed that only two out of 11 board members attended the funeral of Neequaye’s biological sister, calling it a clear sign of internal division. “If I lose my own sister and even my board members don’t show up, then I must look in the mirror and reflect,” he said.

He attributed much of the hostility toward Neequaye to reforms he introduced, most notably ending practices involving fake medical reports, late bout approvals, and unchecked financial transactions. According to him, previous GBA presidents rarely occupied the office, while Neequaye professionalised operations and brought accountability.

He also highlighted multiple court cases against Neequaye, including one from a former General Secretary, which ultimately ended in the president’s favour. The board member insisted that these challenges began immediately after Neequaye’s election, suggesting a long-standing effort to undermine his leadership.

The board member denied accusations that the GBA was deflecting accountability in response to a Ministry of Sports probe following the death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olua Segu, saying the Authority was not given a fair chance to respond before public allegations were made.

“If Abraham Kotei Neequaye leaves, it will take a long time to restore professional boxing in Ghana,” he warned, stressing the need for leadership that understands both sport and accountability.

BY Wletsu Ransford