Search Begins for Ghana’s Top Drone Pilots

The Ghana Air Sports Federation (GASF), in partnership with the Esports Association Ghana, has officially launched the campaign for the maiden edition of the DGN Drone League and Zen Palms Drone Championship, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at discovering and developing Ghana’s next generation of drone sports athletes.

As part of preparations for the championship, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, has become the first senior high school selected to participate in what organizers describe as Ghana’s first-ever Drone League for second-cycle institutions.

The campaign will feature a nationwide tour to introduce drone sports to participating schools and institutions, followed by intensive training sessions, competitive trials, and qualification rounds. The process will identify the six best drone sports athletes from each participating school to represent their institutions at the team level.

Outstanding performers from the top three schools will subsequently be integrated into Ghana’s National Air Sports Drone Team and groomed to represent the country at international drone sports competitions.

President of the Ghana Air Sports Federation, Isaac Nana Van Der Puije, recently visited the PRESEC Aviation Club to formally introduce the sport to students and club members. The session was led by Private Pilot Licence holder and PRESEC alumnus Andrew Adams, alongside former Aviation Club executive and old student Kenneth Louis Cofie, who shared their experiences and career journeys in aviation.

Speaking on the importance of engaging students at an early stage, Mr. Van Der Puije stressed the need to expose young people to emerging technologies and career opportunities.

“It is crucial that this campaign begins in our schools because that is where young people are still discovering their interests and career paths. Introducing drone sports to them early can help them develop valuable technical skills and identify future opportunities within the UAV industry,” he said.

He added that the Federation remains committed to developing drone sports in Ghana and positioning the country as a leading hub for air sports and drone technology in Africa.

PRESEC’s selection for the championship comes as no surprise given the school’s growing reputation for nurturing excellence in science, technology and innovation. Through its Aviation Club, students are introduced to key aspects of the aerospace industry, including aerodynamics, aircraft systems, air navigation services, and aeronautical information systems.

The club has become a platform for inspiring future pilots, engineers, and aviation professionals through educational workshops, industry engagements, and field experiences.

The DGN Drone League and Zen Palms Drone Championship is expected to bring together top drone pilots, students, schools, corporate organizations, and air sports enthusiasts in a competition that celebrates innovation, technology, teamwork, precision, and speed.

Organisers say the championship will serve as a platform to discover, develop and showcase Africa’s future drone sports stars while promoting STEM education and technological advancement among young people.