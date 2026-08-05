Wendy Shay Releases ‘4 Play’

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian singer and Rufftown Records artiste, Wendy Shay, has released a new 4-track Extended Play (EP) titled ‘4 Play’, a project centred on love and emotions.

The EP is now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

Announcing the project on her social media handles (@wendyshaygh), the ‘Uber Driver’ hitmaker said ‘4 Play’ explores different shades of romance, intimacy, and relationships.

The 4-track body of work marks Wendy Shay’s latest musical offering as she continues to cement her place in Ghana’s music scene with her signature blend of Afrobeat, Afro-pop, and soulful melodies.

Fans and music lovers can stream ‘4 Play’ on Spotify, Apple Music, Audiomack, Boomplay, and other digital platforms.

The release adds to a growing list of projects from the artiste as she gears up for more activities in the year.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke