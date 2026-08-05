Genser Buys Out Investor

Construction of the Takoradi Natural Gas Liquids Export Terminal Tank Ancillary

Genser Energy, the privately owned energy infrastructure company, has announced that it has redeemed the full shareholding previously held by OP Energy Holdings Limited, ending Oppenheimer Partners’ investment in the business.

Oppenheimer Partners first invested in Genser Energy as a preferred shareholder in 2021 before converting to a common shareholder in 2023, when it acquired a 40.40% ownership interest. The latest transaction concludes that investment and returns the stake to Genser Energy.

Founded in 2006, Genser Energy has grown into one of West Africa’s leading integrated energy companies, supplying electricity to industrial customers and utilities while investing heavily in gas infrastructure.

Before Oppenheimer Partners joined the business, the company had developed five operating power plants and a 325-kilometre natural gas pipeline network, establishing itself as a key supplier of energy to Ghana’s industrial sector.

During the investment period, Genser expanded its infrastructure further, adding another 110 kilometres of natural gas pipeline, constructing a 200 million standard cubic feet per day gas conditioning plant in Prestea and entering Côte d’Ivoire through cross-border electricity exports.

“This transaction marks an important milestone for Genser Energy and reflects the strength of the business we have built over the past two decades,” said Baafour Asiamah Adjei, founder, president and chief executive of Genser Energy.

Company chairman, Nana Osae Nyampong, said the buyout would allow Genser to focus on its next stage of growth.

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on expanding our regional presence and creating long-term value for our customers, communities, employees and shareholders,” he said.

The transaction comes as infrastructure investors increasingly seek opportunities in Africa’s energy sector, where growing industrial demand and regional power integration are driving investment in gas pipelines, power generation and cross-border electricity trade.

Genser said it remains well positioned for further expansion as it continues investing in strategic energy infrastructure across West Africa.

The company now operates more than 310 megawatts of installed generation capacity and owns a 436-kilometre privately developed natural gas pipeline network across Ghana. It is also completing major midstream projects, including a gas conditioning plant and a natural gas liquids export terminal, while supplying power to industrial customers and utilities as well as participating in regional electricity exports.