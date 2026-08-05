NR GJA Launches 2026 Awards

GJA Executives with stakeholders at the launch of the 2026 awards in Tamale

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Northern Regional branch, has launched its 2026 awards in Tamale, Northern Region.

This year’s awards will be held under the theme “Empowering the Next Generation: The Role of the Media in Digital Skills, Innovation and Youth Opportunities.”

The competition is open to journalists working in print (including news agencies), electronic and online media across the Northern, North East and Savannah regions.

Award categories are: Environmental Reporting, Energy and Electricity Reporting, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Education, Health, Tourism and Culture, Disability, Sports Reporting, Agriculture, Road Safety, Peace and Conflict Sensitive Reporting, Regional Cameraperson (Videographer) of the Year, Promising Young Female Regional Journalist of the Year (non-competitive), and Regional Journalist of the Year (to be selected from the category winners).

The Northern Regional Minister, Ali Adolf John, who was the guest of honour, said the media remains a critical partner in governance.

“Through responsible reporting, journalists inform citizens, promote accountability, amplify community concerns and contribute to peace and development,” he disclosed.

He said the rise of social media, artificial intelligence and digital platforms has created new opportunities but also increased the risks of misinformation, disinformation and declining public trust.

The Northern Regional Minister urged journalists to uphold accuracy, fairness and balance while embracing digital skills, data journalism, fact-checking and emerging technologies.

Mr. Yakubu Abdul‑Majeed, Northern Regional Chairman of the GJA, encouraged journalists to discharge their duties with the utmost care and diligence to help maintain peace in Dagbon.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale