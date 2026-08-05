AJ Poundz Wins ‘Best Dressed’ At Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

AJ Poundz (middle) receiving the reward

Ghanaian television personality Matilda Adjoa Densu, popularly known as AJ Poundz, has been named ‘Best Dressed’ at the 2025 edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards and received her cash prize.

For winning the fashion honour, AJ Poundz received a luxurious stay at Aqua Safari Resort and the bragging rights as the Best Dressed Personality on the night.

She received the award during the official launch of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards held last Saturday in Accra.

Speaking after receiving the honour, AJ Poundz expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition.

The launch ceremony brought together DJs, entertainment industry stakeholders, sponsors, media personalities, and music enthusiasts to officially commence the 2026 campaign as well as unveil the calendar of activities leading up to the grand awards night.

AJ Poundz first came into the spotlight in 2011 when she represented the Eastern Region in TV3’s cultural and beauty pageant show, Ghana’s Most Beautiful.

She was also named Best Student Media Personality of the Year at the Ghana Social Media and Creative Arts Awards 2020.

Over the years, she has built a strong reputation in Ghana’s entertainment industry through hard work and consistency. Known for her versatility, AJ Poundz has continued to grow her audience, with her shows ranking among the most watched in the country.

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards is set to return later this year with activities expected to run nationwide ahead of the main event.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke