Move Beyond Academic Qualifications – Students Urged

Cross section of students. INSET: Makafui Mattah

Ghanaian students have been urged to embrace lifelong learning and acquire future-ready skills to meet the changing demands of the global labour market.

Senior Manager for Financial Operations at MobileMoney Fintech Limited (MMFL), Makafui Mattah, said the rapid pace of technological advancement and the evolving nature of work require young people to move beyond academic qualifications.

He said students must develop practical digital, technical and interpersonal competencies that will enable them to remain relevant, competitive and productive in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

He pointed out that graduates who continuously invest in self-development, embrace innovation and adapt to changing workplace expectations will be better positioned to secure meaningful employment, create value for organisations and take advantage of opportunities within the global digital economy.

Speaking at the 2026 National Youth Mentorship Summit (NYMS) themed, “Preparing Young People for the Future Workplace,” Mr. Mattah said the world of work is undergoing unprecedented transformation, with technological innovation reshaping industries and redefining the skills employers expect from graduates.

He observed that rapid technological advancement has fundamentally transformed workplaces worldwide, making continuous learning and skills development indispensable for young people seeking sustainable careers.

According to him, employers are increasingly looking beyond academic qualifications, placing greater value on candidates who possess practical competencies, professional certifications, industry experience and the ability to solve real-world problems.

“The job market you are entering today is very different from the one our parents entered. Technology has transformed the workplace, and employers now want people who can demonstrate skills and deliver results,” he said.

Mr. Mattah explained that while university degrees remain important, they are no longer sufficient on their own to guarantee employment, as organisations now seek graduates who can immediately contribute value in the workplace.

He urged students to adopt a mindset of continuous improvement, stressing that lifelong learning has become a necessity rather than an option for anyone seeking long-term career success.

General Manager for Sustainability and Shared Value at MTN Ghana, Georgina A. Fiagbenu, urged Ghanaian youth to equip themselves with the skills, discipline, and innovative mindset needed to drive the country’s future development.

According to her, although unemployment remains a major concern, many organisations continue to struggle to recruit competent, disciplined and solution-oriented young people because a significant number of applicants are not adequately prepared for the workplace.

“We don’t have enough prepared youth. There are many opportunities available. People are looking for good people and great people to work with, but they are sometimes disappointed because applicants are simply not prepared,” she said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke