Manchester United Agree £35m Deal for Atalanta Midfielder Ederson

Ederson

Manchester United have taken a significant step in their summer rebuilding plans after agreeing a £35 million (€40.5 million) deal with Italian side Atalanta for Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

The 26-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the coming weeks, with the transfer likely to be finalised in early July ahead of United’s return for pre-season training.

United’s move for Ederson highlights the club’s determination to strengthen their midfield options following the departure of veteran Brazilian, Casemiro. The Red Devils are expected to prioritise reinforcements in the centre of the park after focusing heavily on attacking additions during previous transfer windows.

Questions have also been raised over the future of Uruguay international, Manuel Ugarte, who joined from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024 for around £50 million. His lack of involvement towards the end of last season fuelled speculation that he could leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes in September.

Should Ugarte depart, Ederson’s arrival would leave United with a relatively youthful midfield group that includes Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and captain Bruno Fernandes, all of whom are generally deployed in more advanced roles. As a result, the club could still pursue additional midfield signings before the start of the new campaign.

United may also look within their academy ranks, with promising youngsters Tyler Fletcher and Jacob Devaney viewed as potential long-term options.

Ederson arrives with a strong reputation after impressing during his time at Atalanta. The Brazilian, who has earned three senior international caps, scored 16 goals in 180 appearances for the Serie A club and has demonstrated the versatility to operate in multiple midfield roles.

Meanwhile, United continue to monitor West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes. However, no formal offer has been made, with the London club reportedly valuing the player at around £80 million.

The pursuit of Ederson signals the beginning of what could be a busy summer at Old Trafford as United seek to reshape their squad ahead of the new season.