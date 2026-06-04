Black Stars Held By Wales In Cardiff

Caleb Yirenkyi scored his first goal for Ghana, but a stoppage-time equaliser denied the Black Stars victory as they drew 1-1 with Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday night.

The international friendly marked the first game of Carlos Queiroz’s tenure as Ghana coach and formed part of the team’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Wales started brightly and tested Lawrence Ati-Zigi on several occasions in the opening stages, but the Ghana goalkeeper produced important saves to keep the scores level.

After a difficult start, the Black Stars gradually grew into the contest and looked the more dangerous side after the break, with Ernest Nuamah causing constant problems down the flank.

The breakthrough arrived in the 66th minute and it came from one of Ghana’s brightest young talents.

Nuamah’s attacking run ended with an effort coming back off the post and Yirenkyi was quickest to react, converting from close range to score his first goal for the senior national team.

The goal sparked celebrations among the large Ghanaian support inside the Cardiff City Stadium as the Black Stars moved closer to handing Queiroz a winning start.

Nuamah was arguably Ghana’s standout performer on the night, repeatedly stretching the Welsh defence with his pace and direct running.

However, just as the visitors looked set to claim victory, Wales struck in stoppage time. Lewis Koumas headed home from a Neco Williams cross to rescue a draw for the hosts and deny Ghana a morale-boosting win.

Despite the late setback, the match provided several positives for Queiroz, particularly the performances of Nuamah and Yirenkyi, as Ghana continue their build-up to the World Cup.

The Black Stars will open their Group L campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England and Croatia later in the tournament.