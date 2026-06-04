Otumfuo Set To Cheer Black Stars At World Cup Opener In Toronto

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to lend his support to the Black Stars when they begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup journey against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on June 17.

According to reports, the revered Ashanti monarch will travel to Canada following a recent visit to Poland. While in Canada, Otumfuo is also scheduled to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup Business Summit as the Special Guest of Honour.

The week-long summit, which runs from June 15 to June 21, is being organised by the Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with its partners and is expected to bring together business leaders and stakeholders from various sectors.

Otumfuo’s anticipated presence at Ghana’s opening match is expected to serve as a major source of motivation for the national team as they seek a strong start to their World Cup campaign.

The Black Stars will begin their Group L challenge against Panama before travelling to Boston for a highly anticipated clash with England on June 23. They will then round off their group-stage fixtures against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.

Ahead of the tournament, Ghana will fine-tune preparations with an international friendly against Jamaica on June 10.

Drawn in a challenging group featuring Panama, England and Croatia, the four-time African champions will be aiming to advance beyond the group stage and secure their first appearance in the knockout rounds since their historic run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

By Wletsu Ransford