Ohemaa Woyeje Speaks On Relationship With Delay

Ohemaa Woyeje and Delay

Ghanaian media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje, has dismissed long-standing rumours of a feud with broadcaster Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

In a recent interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM, Ohemaa Woyeje stated that “People claim I have a beef with Delay, but I do not have any problem with her.” According to her, the public often tried to create the impression that they were not on good terms, but that story is not true.

Ohemaa Woyeje recalled her time working with Delay at Top Radio, describing a respectful and supportive relationship. She said they worked peacefully without any misunderstanding or bad blood during their time at the station. Ohemaa Woyeje disclosed what she believed sparked the beef rumours, saying when Delay decided to leave Top Radio, management had already been informed of her exit.

However, someone later informed management again, which prompted the station to begin preparations for a replacement. Woyeje said the station manager then approached her and asked her to take over Delay’s programme. She accepted the offer despite the pressure and expectations, settled in well, and connected with her listeners.

She noted that most listeners, except for Delay’s die-hard fans, stayed on the show after her exit.

The award-winning presenter added that after she took over the programme, some people in the entertainment industry advised her to be careful of Delay and claimed they did not know what her colleague had discussed with them. Despite those warnings, Ohemaa Woyeje insisted she never had personal issues with Delay and never saw her as an enemy.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke