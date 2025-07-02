Police Foil Gold Robbery, Arrest 3 Suspects”

Suspects

The Ghana Police Service has foiled a planned robbery and arrested three suspects who had planned to rob a gold consignment valued at over GHC 1.3 million. The suspects, identified as Adams Zibo, Massawud Yussif, and Kenneth Khartey, were arrested on June 26, 2025, along the Accra-Akuapem-Mamfe road.

The operation, which began on June 25, 2025, was intelligence-led and conducted by the Special Support Unit (SSU) of the Ghana Police Service. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had conspired to rob a gold dealer during a scheduled gold delivery.

The suspects were arrested in two separate incidents. Kenneth Khartey was arrested near Akuapem-Mamfe while trailing a Land Cruiser transporting the gold consignment. Adams Zibo and Massawud Yussif were later arrested at East Legon in an unregistered blue Hyundai vehicle.

Investigations established that the suspects had procured firearms, motorbikes, and a getaway vehicle for the robbery. The gold dealer was rescued safely, and the gold, weighing approximately 1.2 kilograms and valued at GHC 1,350,343.53, was secured. The suspects are in custody, assisting with the investigation, and will be put before court.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke