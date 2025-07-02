EC To Rerun Ablekuma North Polls In 19 Stations, July 19

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will conduct a rerun of the parliamentary election in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma North Constituency on Friday, July 11, 2025.

The decision follows weeks of impasse between the two major political parties the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the validity of results in the area.

The announcement was made after a crucial meeting held on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, between the Electoral Commission and representatives of both parties.

The meeting was a continuation of earlier discussions that began on Thursday, June 12, 2025, aimed at resolving the controversy surrounding the December 7, 2024, parliamentary election in the constituency.

At the heart of the dispute is the legitimacy of 37 scanned Pink Sheets used in the collation of results. The NDC contended that a rerun should be conducted in all 37 polling stations, arguing that the scanned Pink Sheets were provided solely by the NPP.

On the other hand, the NPP maintained that results from only three outstanding polling stations should be collated, citing that both parties’ agents had already verified and confirmed the scanned Pink Sheets.

The Electoral Commission clarified that the 37 scanned Pink Sheets in question were used after several originals were destroyed when political party supporters stormed the collation centre in the wake of the 2024 general elections.

Following extensive consultations, the Commission resolved to conduct a rerun in 19 of the 37 polling stations.

According to the Commission, while all 37 scanned results had the approval of party agents, only 18 were verified and confirmed by the respective Presiding Officers. The remaining 19 did not receive such verification from the officers in charge, necessitating the rerun to uphold the integrity of the process.

“The Commission was able to secure the Presiding Officers’ verification and confirmation for 18 scanned Polling Station results Agents of both parties also approved same. A rerun will therefore not be held in those Polling Stations,” the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, Mr. Samuel Tettey, stated in an official release.

The Electoral Commission has called on the Ghana Police Service to provide the necessary security arrangements to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process on the scheduled date.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to upholding transparency and fairness in the electoral process and urged all stakeholders to support a smooth rerun in the affected polling stations.

By Daniel K. Orlando