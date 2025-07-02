3,201 Fire Incidents Recorded in 5 Months – Minister Muntaka

The Minister for Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has raised concerns about the frequent fire outbreaks in the country. Speaking at the passing-out parade of Course 55 at the Fire Academy and Training School in Jamestown, Accra, on June 27, 2025, the Minister highlighted the current fire statistics.

According to the Minister, 3,201 fire incidents were recorded in the first five months of 2025, slightly down from 3,238 during the same period in 2024, but still concerning. He noted that in the first quarter alone, Ghana recorded 2,226 fire outbreaks, a marginal drop from 2,313 in 2024.

The Interior Minister announced significant government investment in equipment, training, and personnel welfare. New firefighting and rapid intervention vehicles, breathing apparatus, protective gear, and upgraded communication systems are being procured. “We are investing in modern fire tenders, fighting drones, extraction tools, rapid intervention vehicles, utility vehicles, breathing apparatus, protective gear, and communication systems to help our firefighters do their job safely and effectively,” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke