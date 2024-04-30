End To ‘Dumsor’ Soon, As Bawumia Pledges Resolution

In a promising statement by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), reassurance has been provided to Ghanaians that the prevailing issue of erratic power supply, commonly termed ‘dumsor’, is on the brink of a resolution.

Addressing the Clergy and Imams in Akropong on Monday, April 29, 2024, as part of his campaign tour of the Eastern Region, Dr. Bawumia literated his confidence in the government’s commitment to addressing the challenge. He acknowledged the existing economic hurdles while affirming their determination to confront and overcome them.

Acknowledging the concerns raised by various sectors, notably the business community, regarding the unreliability in power supply, Dr. Bawumia conveyed optimism about the forthcoming solution.

He shared insights gleaned from the Minister for Energy, indicating that the hurdles in the power sector would soon be a thing of the past, reassuring citizens of imminent relief.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has faced mounting criticism from businesses, organizations, and individuals due to the recent spikes in power outages.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association became the latest voice to join the chorus, urging ECG to furnish them with a load-shedding timetable to aid in managing their operations effectively.

Despite the calls for a structured load-shedding plan, the ECG remains firm in its stance that the current challenges do not necessitate such measures.

As the nation grapples with the repercussions of the sporadic power disruptions, the assurance from Dr. Bawumia offers a glimmer of hope for a swift resolution to the prolonged ‘dumsor’ predicament.

By Vincent Kubi