NDC Only Good At Creating Unemployment- Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is only good at creating “unemployment” whenever they get the chance to govern the country.

According to him, the NDC for the past 8years from 2009 to 2017 was not creating jobs, rather creating unemployment in which they formed “Unemployed Graduates Association”.

Speaking at Mpraeso – Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday morning (April 8, 2023), after a Health Walk, Dr. Bawumia said the NPP has created 2.1million jobs, where 975,000 were in the private sector with the remaining 1.2 million in the public sector since assuming power in January 2017.

He explained that, in spite of the current economic challenges that the country was facing, the party was working assiduously to turn things around.

Dr Bawumia said the party was able to create the jobs due to the strong economic management team the party has assembled to run the affairs of the country.

He explained that the emergence of the graduate unemployment association during the era of the NDC government was a clear attestation of the mess the party created in the country.

He expressed the hope that the country’s economy will bounce back to further create more jobs for the teaming youth in the country.

Dr Bawumia therefore implored Ghanaians to continue to repose their trust in the NPP-led government since they are capable of turning the fortunes of the country around.

The Vice President further noted that the NPP has done a lot for the country in terms of life changing projects and policies, adding that no government in the history of the country has done more roads than the NPP.

Similarly, he said, no government in the Fourth Republic has done more bridges and interchanges than the NPP government, adding that the records of the NPP was unmatched.

-BY Daniel Bampoe