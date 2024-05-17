‘We Will Win For Ghanaians’ Joseph

Joseph Narbi

Black Starlets winger, Joseph Narbi is optimistic Ghana is in a good position to win the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations after starting on a good footing.

The national U-17 football side on Wednesday brushed aside their Ivorian counterparts 5-1 at the Legon Stadium, with Narbi recording a brace for the Black Starlets.

The Black Starlets next face Benin with the hopes of advancing to the semi-final of the competition.

The winger said after the game, “We know Ivory Coast is a stronger side but we respect the other teams. We go into every game with the mentality of winning, so we will be ready for Benin.”

Ghana need to win against Benin to reach the final to qualify for the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations next year.

He added, “The message I have for Ghanaians is that, I promise them that we will win the trophy for them so they will be happy for us to also be happy.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum