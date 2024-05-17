Kenpong Academy, Danish Side Strike Deal

Kennedy Agyepong in handshake with Markus Kristoffer

Prominent business mogul and football administrator, Kennedy Agyepong, popularly referred to as Kenpong, has embarked on a mission to place his football academy’s footprint on the European market.

Kenpong has invested significant sums into the state-of-the-art Kenpong Academy based in Winneba, and with an expatriate trainer and several competent hands on board has started developing top quality young players.

He intends to raise the notch higher by linking up with European sides who are ready to do business in Ghana and help develop the great talent Kenpong Academy is producing.

The quest for European expansion has led to the team partnering with newly promoted Danish Premier League side, Sonderjyske.

Kenpong has embarked on a trip to Denmark where he met Sonderjyske Club CEO/President, Markus Kristoffer Hansen to strike an ambitious partnership agreement.

According to the agreement, Kenpong Academy is to become a feeder club by developing players for the Danish side.

On the sidelines of his visit, Kenpong was delighted to meet Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo alongside Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Norring, Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark, Sylvia Annoh and Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin. The President and his entourage offered social pleasantries to Kenpong and the Sonderjyske CEO in Denmark.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted Ghana’s abundant talent in football and expressed excitement over Kenpong’s desire to help the youth. He promised his support for foreign clubs’ investment in Ghana, and encouraged Sonderjyske to partner Kenpong Academy.

“We are delighted to further expand our links with Europe, and with this new exciting partnership the Academy is set to grow in leaps and bounds,” Kenpong said.

Kenpong also thanked Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark, Madam Sylvia Annoh for her warm hospitality.

Kennedy Agyepong disclosed that as part of the Sonderjyske deal, a team from the Kenpong Academy will travel to Denmark at least once a year for a soccer tournament to expose the players to the best Europe has to offer.

Unrelenting Kenpong is using his experience to court more deals for his Academy, promising that more deals will be announced in due course.

From The Sports Desk