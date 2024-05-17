Daniel Fianko Appointed BIDEC Events Coordinator

Daniel Obeng Fianko

Ghana’s Daniel Obeng Fianko has been appointed by the Bureau for International Development, Exchange and Commerce (BIDEC), organisers of the Black History Festival, USA, as Events Coordinator (Africa).

The appointment, which took effect on April 1, 2024, followed a discussion, deliberation, and the progress made thus far.

“Your profound experience and expertise in the event management, production, creative, arts, talent management and operations in general, make you an invaluable addition to our Team in Africa, and we are confident that your insights and leadership will significantly enhance our organisation’s success,” a letter communicating his appointment stated.

They further indicated that, “As an Associate, you will play a vital role in shaping the strategic direction of BIDEC INC, providing industry oversight, and helping us achieve our mission and objectives.

“We look forward to your active participation and valuable contributions in guiding our organisation towards continued growth and excellence.”

Mr. Obeng Fianko has decades of experience in Ghana’s creative arts space. Over the years, he has been the face behind some huge brands and events in Ghana and beyond.

BIDEC is an international centre of business, culture, creatives, development initiatives, and industries, with interests spanning every aspect of public and private sector engagement in Africa, Asia, America, Europe, the Caribbean, and Oceania.

As an advocacy and management organisation, BIDEC is established with the prime objective of promoting and supporting initiatives in sustainable development, cultural and professional exchanges, industries, and trade.