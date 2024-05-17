EMY Africa Celebrates Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder in a tête-à-tête with Dag Heward-Mills

The organisers of the EMY Africa awards celebrated the birthday of legendary American singer-songwriter and musician Stevie Wonder in Accra.

As expected, the event was graced by high-profile celebrities in the country, who assembled at the house of the Board Chairman of EMY Africa, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, to mark the 74th birthday celebration of Stevie Wonder.

These personalities include Ghanaian Evangelist and Founder of Lighthouse Group of Churches Dag Heward-Mills, Founder of Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite, two-time Grammy-nominated singer Rocky Dawuni, singer and television host Michelle McKinney Hammond, and Veteran Filmmaker Nana Adwoa Awindor among others.

Founder of EMY Africa, Kojo Soboh, in his address expressed the organisation’s excitement to host the private dinner party for Stevie Wonder.

“EMY Africa is honoured to assemble this event in honour of the legendary Stevie Wonder. And at EMY Africa, our agenda is to inspire greatness, we welcome you home as you choose to be a Ghanaian, and thanks for gracing this occasion to celebrate your greatness here on earth,” he said.

The night witnessed spectacular performances from Ghanaian evergreen songstress Becca. Stevie Wonder also performed some of his hit songs to entertain the audience.

On Monday, President Akufo-Addo conferred Ghanaian citizenship on the ace American musician, producer and songwriter, Stevie Wonder.

Mr. Wonder, who is currently in Ghana with his family, now holds dual citizenship.

At a brief conferment ceremony at the Jubilee House (presidency), President Akufo-Addo was full of praise for the musician whose name he said is synonymous with creativity.

Stevie Wonder, who is a multiple-Grammy-winning artist, first announced plans to relocate to Ghana permanently in February 2021.

He told the popular talk show host, Oprah Winfrey on Apple TV+ that he made the decision because he does not ever want to be in a position where his grandchildren will crave his indulgence to be valued and respected.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke