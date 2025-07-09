Kuami Eugene Names Favourite Ghanaian Actors

Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and producer, Kuami Eugene, has listed his favourite Ghanaian actors and actresses, while expressing concern over the limited availability of local films on international streaming platforms.

He made this statement in an interview with Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s morning show, Daybreak Hitz.

“I actually watch Ghanaian movies. Just that there is not so much of it on Netflix or other streaming platforms. So most of them are in cinemas and stuff, and it’s quite difficult for me to go to cinemas and stuff. But I love Ghanaian movies,” he said.

Kuami Eugene named legendary actor Agya Koo, Santo, Lilwin, Kwaku Manu, Dr Likee and Akrobeto as his favourite male actors. On the female side, he mentioned Nana Ama McBrown and Vivian Jill Lawrence.

The ‘Monica’ hitmaker’s comments highlight a growing concern within Ghana’s film and entertainment industry. While local films continue to enjoy strong followings in cinemas and on traditional television, the limited representation on global streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Showmax has made it harder for Ghanaian content to reach wider audiences.

Many filmmakers and stakeholders in the industry have long called for better investment, marketing and digital distribution strategies to improve access and visibility for Ghanaian films.