‘Amakye Dede’s Sufre Wo Nyame Is Gospel Song’

Amakye Dede

Gospel musician, Mabel Okyere, has affirmed that legendary highlife musician Abrantie Amakye Dede’s song, ‘Sufre Wo Nyame’, is indeed a gospel song.

According to her, the lyrics convey part of God’s message to believers and those who follow the teachings of the Bible.

“If you listen to the words in the song, you will know that it’s gospel. It’s not just a song — it contains the word of God,” she told Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on the Changes show.

She disclosed that, the fact that an artiste performs highlife music does not make the person ungodly. She explained that ‘Sufre Wo Nyame’ is an inspiration to the youth, especially at a time when many young people are in a hurry to succeed, forgetting that success is a process and everyone’s journey is different.

According to Ms. Okyere, when she first heard the song, she felt it carried a divine message that deserved to be sung in church. This inspired her to record a worship remix of the song for gospel music lovers.

“I said that the words in the song need to enter the house of God because they are from God. So why can’t I do a worship version so it can be sung in church? That’s how I got into the studio to record it, and after I did, I’ve been able to sing it in any church auditorium without being criticised. So, it’s not a worldly song,” she insisted.

When asked if she sought Amakye Dede’s approval before releasing her version of the song, she said “Yes,” but admitted that she did so after the release.

“After I told him about it, he said he had already heard and didn’t have any issue with it. But he added that if I hadn’t called to tell him, he would have been disappointed in me.”

The song, ‘Sufre Wo Nyame’, which translates as ‘Cry and Call on Your God’, highlights the stages people go through on their journey to success. It encourages those who feel like giving up — especially when they see their peers advancing — to keep striving and praying to God, trusting that things will eventually work out for their good.