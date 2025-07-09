FA Requires Trans Men To Say They Are ‘Biologically Female’

The Football Association’s updated requirements for transgender men who want to play in male sport requires players to agree they are a “biological female” and “have a greater risk of injury when playing against adult biological males”.

The FA changed its rules on trans people’s participation in English football earlier this year following the UK Supreme Court’s ruling on 16 April that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

While transgender women have been banned from female football in FA-affiliated competitions since 1 June, trans men are still allowed to play in men’s matches.

However they must fill out a statement, available from the FA since June following the policy coming into place, declaring they are transgender and more liable to be injured than other players.

The form, which is needed to be completed by all trans men who want to play in FA competitions in the 2025-26 season, contains a player declaration section which states: “I am a biological female whose gender identity is male or non-binary who would like to compete in open age matches and competitions that are reserved for men.”

The declaration also requires players to sign that they agree “there are physiological and performance differences between adult biological females and adult biological males.

“As a result, adult biological females have a greater risk of injury when playing against adult biological males than when playing against adult biological females; and my treatment will not fully alleviate those differences and consequential increased safety risks.”

It also requires testosterone levels to be “in the normal adult male range” of 7.7 to 29.4 nanomoles of blood per litre.