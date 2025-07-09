Newcastle Agree £55m Fee For Anthony Elanga

Anthony Elanga

Newcastle United have agreed a £55m fee with Nottingham Forest for Sweden winger Anthony Elanga. Sources have told BBC Sport the deal could be completed this week.

Newcastle are seeking to strengthen their attacking options as they prepare for their return to the Champions League following a fifth-place Premier League finish last season.

The 23-year-old scored six goals and produced 11 assists for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side during their successful 2024-25 Premier League season.

Newcastle have yet to pay a fee for a player this summer, with 18-year-old Spanish winger Antonio Cordero the only new arrival on a free transfer from Malaga.

Forest are believed to have paid £15m to sign Elanga from Manchester United on a five-year-deal in 2023.

He had arrived at Old Trafford at the age of 12 and made 55 appearances before moving to the City Ground.

Newcastle’s pursuit of Elanga underlines just how far his stock has risen after a stellar campaign with Forest. His statistical profile paints the picture of a player not just improving, but excelling in some of the most important attacking metrics.

There was a desire to keep the winger at the City Ground this summer but with Newcastle prepared to pay £55m and meet Forest’s asking price, the situation naturally changes.

Elanga did not push for a move but a club record sale is ultimately too good to refuse