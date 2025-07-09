GFA Names Committee To Plan 2025 Champion Of Champions Clash

Dr. Tony Aubyn

Dr. Tony Aubyn has been appointed to head a five-member committee tasked with organising the 2025 Champion of Champions match between Bibiani GoldStars and Asante Kotoko.

The annual fixture, which opens the Ghana football season, will see Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars face FA Cup winners Asante Kotoko in a highly anticipated clash. This marks GoldStars’ debut in the competition after a historic league-winning campaign, while Kotoko returns with a rich pedigree and recent FA Cup triumph.

Dr. Aubyn, a former GFA Executive Council member, will lead planning efforts that include logistics, security, media, and fan engagement. The committee aims to deliver a professional and exciting event that reflects Ghana’s football excellence.

Wilson Arthur, Chair of the FA Cup Committee, will serve as Vice Chairman. Other members are Frank Nelson Nwokolo, Akwasi Adu (GoldStars CEO), and Richard Osei Akoto (Kotoko Admin Manager).

The GFA is expected to announce the date and venue soon.

BY Wletsu Ransford