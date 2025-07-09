Black Queens Fall 2-0 To South Africa In WAFCON Group C Opener

GHANA’S BLACK Queens suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to defending champions South Africa in their opening Group C match at the 2025 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Oudja.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkgren named a strong starting lineup, with Cynthia Konlan Findiib in goal and captain Portia Boakye leading a defense that included Comfort Yeboah, Susan Ama Duah, and Anasthesia Achiaa. The midfield featured Grace Asantewaa, Wassima Mohammed, and Alice Kusi, while Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu led the attack.

Ghana started brightly, dominating the first 15 minutes and creating pressure down the flanks. But despite several promising moves, the Black Queens failed to find the net, with Doris Boaduwaa missing key chances.

South Africa seized the momentum midway through the first half. Linda Motlhalo converted a 30th-minute penalty after Grace Asantewaa was penalized for a foul in the box. Just three minutes later, Jermaine Seoposenwe added a second with a composed finish, punishing Ghana’s defensive lapse.

The Black Queens came close to pulling one back, with Alice Kusi and Evelyn Badu both striking the woodwork. However, South Africa’s goalkeeper Andile Dlamini produced a series of important saves, including a key stop from Asantewaa’s long-range effort, to keep Ghana scoreless.

With the win, South Africa sits atop Group C with three points and upcoming fixtures against Tanzania and Mali. Ghana, meanwhile, will need to bounce back quickly as they prepare to face Mali in a crucial second group match on Friday, July 11, 2025.

BY Wletsu Ransford