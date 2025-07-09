Police Chase Man, 50, For Allegedly Impregnating Girl, 12

The Northern Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for a 50-year-old grinding mill operator in Zogbeli, a suburb of Tamale, for allegedly impregnating a 12-year-old girl (name withheld).

Madam Mariam Adam (not real name), a porridge seller and a guardian of the victim, has accused the suspect, one Mba Abukari of defilement and impregnating the 12-year-old girl.

According to her, the suspect has been sexually involved with the victim anytime she is sent to the grinding mill to mill maize for porridge.

She indicated that her attention was drawn to the girl’s pregnancy by a stranger, and when they sent the victim to the hospital it was confirmed that she was actually four months pregnant.

The guardian of the victim disclosed that when they confronted the girl, she confessed that the grinding mill operator was responsible for the pregnancy.

She stated that the grinding mill operator accepted responsibility for the pregnancy when he was confronted.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Alhassan Luckman Niendow, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said police investigators were dispatched to Sankpala in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, where the victim currently lives with her parents, and took the statement of the victim’s father and the victim as well.

Chief Inspector Niendow indicated that the victim was subsequently transported back to Tamale, and a medical examination was conducted on her as well as treatment.

He, however, revealed that the medical examination disclosed that the 12-year-old victim was 17 weeks pregnant.

The Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer hinted that the suspect has since gone into hiding, adding that the police has launched a manhunt for him.

Chief Inspector Niendow appealed to the general public to assist the police with any reliable information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect to face the law.