Boakye, Kweku Pee Collaborate On ‘Suma’

Boakye

Rising talents Boakye and Kweku Pee are set to capture hearts with their latest single, a love anthem dedicated to the lengths one will go for true love.

With a blend of soulful melodies and earnest lyrics, the duo promises to deliver a track that resonates with anyone who’s ever been in love.

The song, ‘Suma’, combines the explosive rhythms of Kweku Pee with the outstanding rapping of Boakye to create a beautiful union that is as alluring as the promise of unending love. The song, according to the musicians, is a promise to do whatever, no matter how difficult, for their loved one.

‘Suma’ is more than just a love song; it’s a testament to the power of commitment and the unwavering spirit of love. Boakye and Kweku Pee have poured their hearts into the lyrics, promising to go to great lengths for the one they love.

The single was released yesterday, May 16, and will be available on all major streaming platforms. Fans of heartfelt, genuine music won’t want to miss what Boakye and Kweku Pee have in store.