Miss Galaxy Ghana Opens 2026 Applications

Gina Andoh (2024 winner) and Mary Arthur (2nd runner-up)

Miss Galaxy Ghana, a premier environmental and sanitation beauty pageant that empowers young women to become ambassadors for a cleaner, greener country, has opened applications for its 2026 edition.

Themed, “Rep Your Constituency, Drive Sustainability,” the registration runs from now until early June 2026, with application forms available via https://forms.gle/8LtaNCY3rXJBx1wV9.

According to the organisers, the pageant is the start of a transformative journey where beauty meets advocacy — empowering young women to lead environmental renewal across Ghana.

The pageant allows delegates to represent their constituency on the national stage; champion environmental advocacy through impactful projects; gain leadership training and mentorship; showcase their beauty and talent while driving sustainability, as well as network with sponsors and media for national visibility to unlock exclusive prize packages — crowns, cash rewards, ambassadorial roles, media features, and international travel opportunities.

The organisers say the event will give selected delegates the chance to shine as National Youth Green Ambassadors and inspire transformation across Ghana.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke