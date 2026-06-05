Accra Floods Again: Questions Posed About Anti-Flood Taskforce

Scores of Ghanaians are questioning the effectiveness of President John Mahama’s Anti-Flood Taskforce following widespread flooding across several parts of Accra on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Reports indicate that the downpour, which started at about 6: 30 p.m., displaced residents, caused havoc to buildings, resulting in one fatality; houses were submerged and required the intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), who rescued trapped persons.

Some areas affected by the heavy rains on Wednesday included Ashongman Old Town, Adabraka Sahara, Darkuman Junction, Adentan, Madina, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, and Adenta New Site, where the Ghana National Fire Service team had to rescue some residents reportedly trapped in a collapsed building.

The floods have therefore renewed public concerns about the progress made by the Anti-Flood Taskforce, which was inaugurated by President Mahama in March 2025 shortly after assuming office as President, to tackle the country’s perennial floods.

The seven-member body was tasked with coordinating efforts to address flooding nationwide, particularly within the Greater Accra Region.

The taskforce is chaired by Mr. Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the Presidency. Other members include Mr. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, Minister for Water Resources, Works and Housing; Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Abdul Osman Razak, National Security Coordinator.

The rest are Mr. Teddy Addi, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO); and Madam Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Legal Counsel to the President and Secretary to the taskforce.

The taskforce, as part of its activities, conducted aerial reconnaissance missions over flood-prone areas, including Weija, the Sakumo Ramsar Site, and the Tema Fishing Harbour, to assess drainage challenges and gather data for flood prevention measures.

Speaking to the media on March 12, 2025, chairman for the Anti-Flood Taskforce, Mr. Dogbe, announced that the taskforce would implement strict measures to curb flooding, adding that the Ministry of Local Government, in collaboration with the Ghana Armed Forces, would immediately begin desilting major drains across the capital.

It is however unclear the Anti-Flood Taskforce’s recommendations to tackle the perennial flooding, as a number of people took to social media following Wednesday’s floods to demand answers over the work undertaken by the taskforce.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah