‘Art Of Exchange’ Closes In Aburi

Panel discussion during the Art of Exchange event on

The final edition of “Art of Exchange”, a cultural diplomacy initiative by DiplomArts in collaboration with the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana, closed on May 30, 2026, at the Sankofa Africa Center under the auspices of the Rocky Dawuni Foundation.

The evening brought together art, music, and diplomacy outside Accra, creating a rare encounter between Ghana’s creative community and the diplomatic sphere.

The audience was treated to a stunning installation by legendary Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama. Four-time Grammy-nominated musician and activist, Rocky Dawuni, then delivered an intimate acoustic performance that had the entire house singing along.

The performance was followed by a conversation with Swiss Ambassador Simone Giger, Ibrahim Mahama, and Rocky Dawuni, moderated by data artist and cultural programmer Whitney Chinonye Ernest.

The discussion explored decentralised artistic practices and the role of creative communities in fostering dialogue, connection, and mutual understanding across sectors and geographies.

The event was co-produced by Laura Rosa Vogel of DiplomArts, Cary Sullivan of the Rocky Dawuni Foundation, and Nazif Idrissou of the Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana.

As part of the inaugural edition at Sankofa Africa Center, the Rising Star Silent Auction, presented by Accra Art Week, supported emerging artistic talent and arts education in Ghana.

Guests enjoyed Northern Ghanaian delicacies by Chef Dee and wine curated by Kodjo Adovor.

The Aburi gathering moved Art of Exchange beyond Accra, proving that cultural diplomacy thrives in Ghana’s creative hubs too. The audience included distinguished members of the diplomatic community, creative sector, academia, government, civil society, and the private sector.

With its final edition, Art of Exchange leaves a legacy of using contemporary art and music as tools for cross-cultural dialogue — a conversation that started in Accra and ended with the mountains of Aburi echoing the notes.