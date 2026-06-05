GFA Hails Malta Guinness As Women’s Premier League Sponsorship Ends

Concludes four-year sponsorship

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has paid glowing tribute to Malta Guinness following the conclusion of the beverage company’s four-year tenure as headline sponsor of the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, described the partnership as a major catalyst in the growth and development of women’s football in the country, highlighting the company’s significant contributions both on and off the pitch.

According to Addo, Malta Guinness played a crucial role in raising the profile of the league through financial investment, enhanced branding, increased visibility and promotional initiatives that helped strengthen the women’s game.

“On behalf of the Association, the Women’s Premier League clubs and all stakeholders, I wish to sincerely thank Malta Guinness for their tremendous support and partnership over the past four years,” he said.

The GFA noted that the sponsorship period coincided with remarkable progress for the league, including improved competitiveness, greater public interest and increased recognition for players and clubs both locally and internationally.

As the sponsorship officially comes to an end this June, the Association described it as the close of an important chapter in the evolution of the Women’s Premier League.

However, Addo revealed that discussions between the two parties have been positive, with both the GFA and Malta Guinness expressing interest in maintaining a relationship in Ghana football in some capacity moving forward.

The Association also disclosed that plans are underway to unveil a new and enhanced sponsorship package for the Women’s Premier League ahead of the 2026/27 season, as efforts continue to build on the gains made during the Malta Guinness era.

BY Wletsu Ransford