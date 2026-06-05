Chelsea Legend Bobby Tambling Dies Aged 84

Bobby Tambling

Chelsea Football Club is mourning the loss of former record goalscorer Bobby Tambling, who has passed away at the age of 84.

Tambling remains one of the most iconic figures in the club’s history, having scored 202 goals in 370 appearances between 1959 and 1970.

His long-standing scoring record stood for more than four decades before being surpassed by Frank Lampard in 2013.

The striker announced himself in style by scoring on his debut as a 17-year-old and went on to play a key role in Chelsea’s success during the 1960s. He helped the Blues lift the League Cup in 1965, scoring against Leicester City in the final.

Tambling also found the net in the 1967 FA Cup final, although Chelsea suffered defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

A three-time England international, Tambling left Chelsea for Crystal Palace in 1970 before finishing his playing career in Ireland. He later settled in Cork, where he managed several clubs, including Cork Celtic, Cork City and Crosshaven.

In a statement, Chelsea described Tambling as “one of our most legendary players” and extended condolences to his family and friends.

Crosshaven also paid tribute to the former striker, remembering him as “a true Chelsea legend and an even more wonderful human being.” The club praised his warmth, humour and love for Chelsea, noting the pride he took in seeing his famous “Tambling 202” banner displayed at Stamford Bridge.

Tambling had been living with dementia in recent years. His legacy remains firmly etched in Chelsea’s history.