Black Stars Touch Down In USA Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Black Stars on arrival

Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, have arrived in the United States to continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The team departed Cardiff on Wednesday afternoon following their international friendly against Wales and landed in Washington, D.C., at approximately 9 p.m. local time.

Upon arrival, the delegation was warmly received by officials from Ghana’s High Commission in Washington.

The Black Stars are now entering the final phase of their build-up to the global showpiece, with focus shifting towards fine-tuning tactics and ensuring the squad is fully prepared for the tournament.

Ghana heads into the World Cup on the back of a 1-1 draw with Wales on Tuesday, a performance that offered several positives for head coach Carlos Queiroz and his technical team.

The result is expected to provide confidence and momentum as the team gears up for the challenges ahead.

Training sessions resumed on Thursday, with Queiroz expected to intensify preparations and sharpen his side’s strategies before the tournament gets underway on June 11.

The Black Stars will be aiming to make a strong impression on football’s biggest stage as they seek to represent Ghana with distinction in the United States.

BY Wletsu Ransford