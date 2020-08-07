2020 Women In Worship Launched

Georgina Nettey presenting the items to an official of the orphanage

Organisers of the annual all-female minstrel night of worship experience dubbed ‘Women In Worship’ on Tuesday, August 4 launched the 2020 edition of the event.

This was held at the Teshie Orphanage with a donation ceremony which attracted top gospel artistes as Stella Aba Steal and the evergreen Tagoe Sisters. Among items donated were gallons of cooking oil, bags of rice, drinks, toiletries, among others.

Speaking at the event, Georgina Nettey, CEO of Genet Services, announced that this year’s event would be held as a semi-virtual experience under the theme: ‘Alpha & Omega’: Run By The Holy Spirit, God Is The Beginning & The End.’

The event, she stated, seeks to celebrate the hard work of gospel minstrels who have contributed to the gospel industry and ministry through music and Christian morals over the decades. Among top artistes to take part in main event would be Bernice Offei, Amy Amber Newman, Mary Ghansah, Diana Hopeson, Stella Aba Seal, Hannah Marfo, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Helena Rabbles, Tiwa of Yaw Sarpong fame, Esther Nyamekye and Mama Esther.

The 2020 edition of the event would be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 4:00pm as a semi-virtual experience to be aired on ‘Women In Worship’ official streaming platforms and other selected media platforms with limited tickets available for purchase.