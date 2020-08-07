High Court To Start Hearings On Suit Against Obour’s Administration – Ras Caleb

Bice Osei Kuffour

Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, the outgoing Greater Accra Regional branch chairman of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has sued former MUSIGA President Bice Osei Kuffour and four others for mismanagement of the Union’s funds, among other issues.

The four executives are acting MUSIGA President Mr. Henry Bessa Simons, acting 1st Vice President Rev. Dr Thomas Harry Yawson, National Treasurer & Administrator Samuel Kofi Agyeman and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Communications & Special Projects.

The MUSIGA presidential aspirant, in a statement released, said he had instituted the legal proceedings against Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) and his ‘expired’ executives for mismanagement of MUSIGA.

Appiah-Levi has also indicated that there were many allegations and counter-allegations from the majority of members and stakeholders of how MUSIGA had been mismanaged during Obour’s tenure.

Some of the many allegations are that the administration did not release any information on how the Union’s funds were spent; as Obour never presented any handover notes nor did he render accounts when leaving office.

The statement said the hearing has been fixed for Friday, August 14, 2020 at 9:00 am at GJ 5 on the fourth floor of the Accra High Court of Justice.

-Kasapafmonline