Kelvynboy’s ‘Emotional’ X Post Raises Concerns

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Boy’s recent post on X (formerly Twitter) has sparked concerns about his mental health. The “Down Flat” crooner wrote, “SYMPATHY down to a ZERO,” which some fans have interpreted as a sign of emotional numbness or a hardened attitude.

While some followers believe Kelvyn Boy has reached a point where he no longer feels sympathy for others, others think he might be feeling overwhelmed or betrayed.

One fan, Ini Jahson, commented, “Kelvyn, make dem nuh turn u into a wicked guy… forget those who don’t appreciate what u does for them… Remember those who loves u are more than those who will insult u… but the abusers will always make the most noise… Remember ur words to me back then… ‘Jah knows Star’.”

This post comes after Kelvyn Boy’s public feud with his former boss, Stonebwoy, whom he accused of using “mafia tactics” to hinder his growth and success in the music industry. The tension between the two artists dates back to 2018 when Stonebwoy insinuated that his life was at risk while working with Kelvyn Boy on his Burniton Music label, leading to their split.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke